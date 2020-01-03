Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.50

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$31.50 and last traded at C$31.31, with a volume of 27637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLC shares. CIBC lowered Park Lawn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Park Lawn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.79.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.87 million and a P/E ratio of 96.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$66.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Park Lawn Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 141.18%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

