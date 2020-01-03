BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.36

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.36 and last traded at $64.18, with a volume of 2418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.02 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

In related news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $97,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $61,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $213,622. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 87.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,178,000 after purchasing an additional 673,606 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,999,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 231,113 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,656,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,328,000 after acquiring an additional 190,041 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after acquiring an additional 70,625 shares in the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

