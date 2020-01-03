Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.92

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 245567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.
HMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.20 to $4.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of -1.53.
About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
