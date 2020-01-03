Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.49

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.49 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 6668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 70.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 72.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 10.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 9.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

