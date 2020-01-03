WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.32

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.32 and last traded at $59.54, with a volume of 64260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price objective on WESCO International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Get WESCO International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 715.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 124.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.