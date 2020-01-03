Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.68, 146,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 372,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $155.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$82.44 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Ltd will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Battison acquired 50,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at C$164,681.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

