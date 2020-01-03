Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Shares Down 7.4%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp (CVE:SSV)’s share price fell 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, 152,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 134,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a market cap of $34.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23.

About Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company's flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

