BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.89

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.89 and last traded at $39.89, with a volume of 1077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

