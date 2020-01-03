Golden Leaf (CNSX:GLH) Trading Up 14.3%

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (CNSX:GLH)’s share price was up 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 108,927 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Golden Leaf Company Profile (CNSX:GLH)

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products. The company also research and development; ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate; ownership and leasing of capital equipment; and medical marijuana patient consulting activities.

