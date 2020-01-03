Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.60

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 3943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

LPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Dorian LPG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $836.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 164,475 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $1,860,212.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 6,595.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 649,041 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 482,560 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Dorian LPG by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 588,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 37,527 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

