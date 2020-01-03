LiteBitcoin (LBTC) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded up 1% against the dollar. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteBitcoin has a market cap of $4,250.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info . LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

