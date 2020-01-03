Analysts Set Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) PT at $150.08

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Lear by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 18.9% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lear by 1.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $3.85 on Tuesday, reaching $136.24. 3,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,488. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average of $124.24. Lear has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

