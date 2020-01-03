Brokerages Set Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) PT at €74.07

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €74.07 ($86.13).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WCH shares. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

WCH traded down €1.52 ($1.77) on Tuesday, hitting €66.82 ($77.70). The company had a trading volume of 61,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 52-week high of €97.92 ($113.86).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

