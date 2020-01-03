Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Receives $244.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.56.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Msci in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Msci during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Msci by 285.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Msci during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI traded down $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.14. Msci has a one year low of $141.06 and a one year high of $267.51.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Msci will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

