Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) Receives GBX 1,198.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,198.44 ($15.76).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Bovis Homes Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,085 ($14.27) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Bovis Homes Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt upgraded Bovis Homes Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,256 ($16.52) target price (up from GBX 1,203 ($15.82)) on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Bovis Homes Group stock traded down GBX 73 ($0.96) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,308 ($17.21). The company had a trading volume of 418,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,639. Bovis Homes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 826.20 ($10.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,402.55 ($18.45). The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,277.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,131.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97.

Bovis Homes Group Company Profile

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS)

