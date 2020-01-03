Brokerages Set Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Price Target at $218.56

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Raytheon news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,747.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 11,865.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,544 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Raytheon by 1,380.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,442,000 after purchasing an additional 817,506 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 2,697.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,832,000 after purchasing an additional 503,709 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,321,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,921,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.66. 22,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,618. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $149.26 and a 52 week high of $224.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.16.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

