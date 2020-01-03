Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Receives $158.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.54. 133,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.52. Chubb has a twelve month low of $124.45 and a twelve month high of $162.44. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chubb will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Chubb by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 489,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,050,000 after acquiring an additional 39,161 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 515.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Chubb by 13.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 646,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,237,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.