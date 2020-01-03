Brokerages Set Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) PT at $5.64

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th.

NASDAQ GPOR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. 85,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $495.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 871,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660,115 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,585,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,516,000 after purchasing an additional 380,582 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 820.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 915,199 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

