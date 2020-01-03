Analysts Set EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) PT at $199.00

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE:EPAM traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.52. 680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,834. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $111.44 and a 12 month high of $217.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $553,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $1,573,848.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,522.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 419.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after purchasing an additional 560,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,745,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.