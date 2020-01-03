Startcoin (START) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Startcoin has a total market capitalization of $112,473.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Startcoin has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Startcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Startcoin

Startcoin (START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

