Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,841 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,096,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,120,476. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $97.20 and a 52-week high of $160.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,215.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.