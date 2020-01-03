Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,631 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 3.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,052,601 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,212,199,000 after purchasing an additional 504,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after acquiring an additional 812,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,881,292,000 after acquiring an additional 91,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $2.95 on Friday, reaching $331.48. 439,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.23 and a 200-day moving average of $293.72. The firm has a market cap of $159.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $215.15 and a twelve month high of $334.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,098. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. ValuEngine cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Adobe from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

