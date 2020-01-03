Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $18.64 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up about 2.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SS&C Technologies worth $18,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 815.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,932. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.08%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.