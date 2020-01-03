Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $21.82 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up approximately 2.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.10% of ANSYS worth $21,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in ANSYS by 64.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 146.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 107.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.33. 4,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.44 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.41.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In related news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $328,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total value of $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,313 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

