Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases 441 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 2.8% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 88,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $25,796,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,513,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $3.69 on Friday, reaching $177.99. 301,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,624. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.58 and a 12-month high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

