Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 2.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,318 shares of company stock worth $6,706,338 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.44.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.63 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.53 and its 200-day moving average is $210.45. The company has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

