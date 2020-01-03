Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 38 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.2% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after buying an additional 1,285,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.33.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,363.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,711. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,331.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,228.39. The company has a market capitalization of $940.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,022.37 and a twelve month high of $1,368.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.