Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Trims Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,128,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,872,000 after purchasing an additional 396,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,633,000 after buying an additional 204,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,610,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,001,000 after buying an additional 76,480 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 9.5% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,789,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,363,000 after buying an additional 242,335 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,525,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $676,159.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,329,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AME traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.07. 99,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.42 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.39.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

