Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Takes $304,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Whitnell & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.49. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $111.92 and a 12 month high of $149.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.768 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

