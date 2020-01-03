Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 377,618.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,521,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,505,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501,109 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,140 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,565,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,582,000 after buying an additional 766,458 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,459,000 after buying an additional 759,435 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,736,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.17. 1,261,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,324. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.97 and a fifty-two week high of $298.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

