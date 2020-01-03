Zacks: Brokerages Set $17.50 Price Target for Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.20) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cadiz an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of Cadiz stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. 2,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,059. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz during the third quarter worth $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cadiz by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cadiz by 59.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadiz by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after buying an additional 155,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Cadiz by 49.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

