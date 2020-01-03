Analysts Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) PT at $150.86

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.34. 8,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,386. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $98.60 and a twelve month high of $151.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,453,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,550,000 after acquiring an additional 145,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,822,000 after purchasing an additional 177,006 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,554,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.