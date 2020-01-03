QLC Chain Price Reaches $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Binance, Bitbns and Kucoin. QLC Chain has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $522,777.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00187000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01353543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00120873 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Binance, Coinnest, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

