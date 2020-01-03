Bata Trading 98.3% Higher This Week (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Bata has a total market cap of $32,433.00 and approximately $565.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last week, Bata has traded up 98.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00573368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010930 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official website is www.bata.io . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, SouthXchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

