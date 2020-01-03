$1.33 EPS Expected for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.37. Century Communities posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $573.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.22 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Century Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1,419.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. 2,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,075. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.