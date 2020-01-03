$1.33 EPS Expected for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Analysts expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.37. Century Communities posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $573.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.22 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Century Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1,419.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. 2,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,075. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

