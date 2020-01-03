ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAZY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASSA ABLOY AB/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. UBS Group cut ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB/S alerts:

ASAZY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. 103,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.88.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.