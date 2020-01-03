$1.03 EPS Expected for Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings. Enova International reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Enova International’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

ENVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,949. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $815.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Enova International has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $31.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Enova International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Enova International by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 49,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enova International by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Enova International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

