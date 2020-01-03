$0.61 EPS Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Sunoco reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 0.96%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

In related news, insider Machell Simon bought 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $84,802.25. Also, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,095.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at about $488,430,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth $1,572,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 7.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 35,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.98. 61,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.78. Sunoco has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $34.09.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

