Brokerages Anticipate PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post $0.37 EPS

Analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. PDC Energy reported earnings of ($2.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cfra upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

PDC Energy stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.13. 22,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,886,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,615,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PDC Energy by 3,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,018 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,052,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

