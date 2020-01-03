UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.98. 45,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $278.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $300.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.