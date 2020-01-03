Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.80.

A number of research firms have commented on PRGO. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

PRGO stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $50.13. 8,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,774. Perrigo has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $120,957.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,546.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $347,865 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 48.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 119,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Perrigo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 212,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at $832,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

