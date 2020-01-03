Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.19. The company had a trading volume of 350,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion and a PE ratio of 7.63. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.31.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

