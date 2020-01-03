Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of analysts have commented on BG shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Bunge alerts:

NYSE:BG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71. Bunge has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.87. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $97,604.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,801.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bunge by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 56.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 396,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,079,000 after acquiring an additional 143,233 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 8,370.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 14.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,432,000 after acquiring an additional 50,318 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.