V-ID (VIDT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.01 Million

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, V-ID has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $235,883.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can now be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038592 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000473 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.98 or 0.05914588 BTC.
  • IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030037 BTC.
  • Seele (SEELE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002263 BTC.
  • OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035925 BTC.
  • Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.
  • ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.
  • Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,331,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,251,409 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: SB Financial Group Inc Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages
Zacks: SB Financial Group Inc Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages
UnitedHealth Group Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
UnitedHealth Group Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Clean Harbors Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Clean Harbors Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Noble Energy, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Noble Energy, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Perrigo Company PLC Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Perrigo Company PLC Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Teck Resources Ltd Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Teck Resources Ltd Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report