Wrapped Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.28 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $108,839.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $7,261.68 or 0.99745302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00059129 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085095 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001071 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054040 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 589 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.