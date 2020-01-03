Invacio Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,234.00 (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Invacio token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Bancor Network. Invacio has a total market cap of $72,289.00 and $3,234.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Invacio has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Invacio

Invacio (INV) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 29,467,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,365,866 tokens. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Invacio is www.invacio.com

Invacio Token Trading

Invacio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

