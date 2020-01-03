Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) CEO Sells $9,051,257.20 in Stock

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,395. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $210.72 and a fifty-two week high of $275.48.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,231,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,095 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 12,995.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,800,769,000 after acquiring an additional 520,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,966,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.