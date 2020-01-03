Amon (AMN) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Amon has a total market capitalization of $583,935.00 and approximately $915.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Amon has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Amon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00186471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.01348780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120853 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,033,318 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.