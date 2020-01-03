Matrix AI Network (MAN) Market Cap Reaches $4.93 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Ethfinex and LBank. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $454,582.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00573891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010786 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 631,712,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,564,226 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DDEX, HADAX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Gate.io, LBank and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

