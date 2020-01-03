Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) & REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Critical Comparison

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

66.8% of Turning Point Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Turning Point Therapeutics and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A REDHILL BIOPHAR/S -631.96% -103.63% -72.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00 REDHILL BIOPHAR/S 0 0 2 1 3.33

Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $55.60, suggesting a potential downside of 11.65%. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 221.15%. Given REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REDHILL BIOPHAR/S is more favorable than Turning Point Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turning Point Therapeutics and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A REDHILL BIOPHAR/S $8.36 million 15.85 -$38.82 million ($1.70) -3.55

Turning Point Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics beats REDHILL BIOPHAR/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The company's lead drug candidate repotrectinib (TPX-0005) is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial called TRIDENT-1 for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and patients with ROS1+, NTRK+ or ALK+ advanced solid tumors. Its pipeline also includes multi-targeted drug candidates TPX-0046, a RET/SRC inhibitor; TPX-0022, a MET/CSF1R/SRC inhibitor; and a series of ALK inhibitors. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors. It is also developing YELIVA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for refractory or relapsed multiple myeloma; and is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.